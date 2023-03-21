Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 154.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% during the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 44,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 8.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

SDS opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

