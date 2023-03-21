Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,281,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,801 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2,643.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 244,375 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 132,004 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VMO opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.