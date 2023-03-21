4,185 Shares in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000.

Shares of VAMO opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

