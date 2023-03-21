Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Raised by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 217.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after buying an additional 916,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,301,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS COWZ opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.