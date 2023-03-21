Worth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FIG opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. Simplify Macro Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $27.76.
Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Profile
