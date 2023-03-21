Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 3,981 Shares of Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24.

Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (DWAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund-of-funds that primarily aims for capital appreciation with capital preservation as its secondary objective. DWAT was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by ArrowShares.

