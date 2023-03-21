SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. FMR LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after acquiring an additional 624,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after acquiring an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 243,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $257.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.30. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

