Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 138 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.