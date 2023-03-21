Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 40 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $689.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $710.82 and a 200-day moving average of $653.09. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix



Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

