Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

