First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 19,703 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

