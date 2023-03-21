Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $49.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.