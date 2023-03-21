Old Port Advisors Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.
Shares of JPM opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.
