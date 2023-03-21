Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

NYSE JPM opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average is $129.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

