Tiaa Fsb Has $18.66 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. American National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.76.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

