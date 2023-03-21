Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 200.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 248.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.7 %

Marriott International stock opened at $163.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

