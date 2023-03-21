Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.