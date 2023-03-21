Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes $417,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

