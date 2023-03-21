First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $232.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.22. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

