CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 11 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,610.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,574.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,539.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

