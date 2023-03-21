First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

