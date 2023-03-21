Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 836,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 767,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

XOM stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

