State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

