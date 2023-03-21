OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 5 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,391.17 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,451.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2,390.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,872 shares of company stock valued at $94,603,027. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

