Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 million, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 116,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

