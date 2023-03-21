Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.