Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $58.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.27. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GANX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
