Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $58.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.27. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GANX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.