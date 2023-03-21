Jushi (JUSHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Jushi Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Jushi has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JUSHF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Jushi from $2.25 to $2.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

