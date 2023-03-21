BurgerFi International (BFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 7.0 %
BurgerFi International stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. BurgerFi International has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Michael Rabinovitch acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,594. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 160,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000 and sold 150,000 shares worth $232,800. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BurgerFi International (BFI)
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Offer Big Dividends
- Build Bear Workshop Stock Awakens From Hibernation
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.