BurgerFi International (BFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 7.0 %

BurgerFi International stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. BurgerFi International has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Rabinovitch acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,594. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 160,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000 and sold 150,000 shares worth $232,800. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

About BurgerFi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

