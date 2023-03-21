Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.
ELDN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.04. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.15.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
