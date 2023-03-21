Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ELDN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.04. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.15.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.