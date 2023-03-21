Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SASI stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

