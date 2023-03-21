Athira Pharma (ATHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Athira Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Glenna Mileson purchased 50,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,800.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

