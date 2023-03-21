Athira Pharma (ATHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Athira Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Glenna Mileson purchased 50,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,800.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Earnings History for Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.