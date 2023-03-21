Athira Pharma (ATHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Athira Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.
In related news, CFO Glenna Mileson purchased 50,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,800.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
