YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,105 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 324,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 58,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.7 %

MDT stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

