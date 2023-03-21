Kempner Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,269 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

