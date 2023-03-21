BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 5.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $643.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $712.56 and a 200-day moving average of $680.82. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

