Head-To-Head Contrast: Invacare (IVCRQ) versus The Competition

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Invacare to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invacare and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Invacare alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.24 billion $113.29 million 4.57

Invacare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 293 1074 2254 82 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invacare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 26.47%. Given Invacare’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s peers have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -211.83% -89.17% -24.10%

Summary

Invacare peers beat Invacare on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.