Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

