Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,632 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

