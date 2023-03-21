Lam Group Inc. Invests $71,000 in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $61.04.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

