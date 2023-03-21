Lam Group Inc. Invests $202,000 in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDV. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.78.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.