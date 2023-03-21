Lam Group Inc. Makes New $486,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

