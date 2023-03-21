Lam Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $367.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.46 and its 200 day moving average is $336.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

