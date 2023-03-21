The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

NYSE HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.13 and its 200-day moving average is $303.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

