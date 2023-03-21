YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

