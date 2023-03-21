Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 1,378 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

