Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $41.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 6.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

NYSE CVX opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $294.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.