Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 155 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $219.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

