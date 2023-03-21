Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 169,551 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,551 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 884,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $97,086,000 after acquiring an additional 161,106 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

