Addenda Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 9,994 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $394.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.