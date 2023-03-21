Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 303,865 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 444.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 303,865 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $38,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

